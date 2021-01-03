CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

618 FPUS56 KHNX 030701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-031200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 56 to 63. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 45.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Lows

36 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 61 43 61 / 0 0 0 30

Avenal 44 60 44 61 / 0 0 0 20

San Luis Reservoir 47 60 48 56 / 0 0 0 70

$$

CAZ180-031200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 60 46 57 / 0 0 0 60

Mendota 43 61 43 58 / 0 0 0 40

Firebaugh 42 60 42 58 / 20 0 0 50

$$

CAZ181-031200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 41 59 44 54 / 0 0 0 70

Merced 43 60 45 56 / 20 0 0 60

Chowchilla 42 59 43 56 / 20 0 0 50

Madera 42 60 43 57 / 20 0 0 50

$$

CAZ182-031200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 61 42 62 / 0 0 0 20

Five Points 42 61 42 61 / 0 0 0 30

NAS Lemoore 41 61 41 61 / 0 0 0 20

Kettleman City 43 61 43 63 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ183-031200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Lows

33 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 41 60 42 58 / 0 0 0 40

Caruthers 41 60 41 59 / 0 0 0 30

Lemoore 41 61 40 61 / 0 0 0 20

Hanford 40 61 40 61 / 0 0 0 20

Corcoran 39 60 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ184-031200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Lows

38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 58 47 56 / 20 0 0 50

Clovis 44 60 44 58 / 0 0 0 40

Fresno 44 60 45 58 / 0 0 0 40

Sanger 41 60 42 59 / 0 0 0 30

Reedley 41 59 42 59 / 0 0 0 30

Selma 42 60 42 58 / 0 0 0 30

Kingsburg 41 60 42 59 / 0 0 0 30

$$

CAZ185-031200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Lows

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 40 59 41 59 / 0 0 0 30

Visalia 40 60 41 60 / 0 0 0 20

Exeter 40 59 41 61 / 0 0 0 20

Tulare 40 60 40 61 / 0 0 0 20

Lindsay 39 60 40 61 / 0 0 0 20

Porterville 41 60 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ186-031200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 38 60 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 38 61 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ187-031200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62. Lows

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 38 61 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 39 61 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 41 61 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ188-031200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

35 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 38 60 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 40 60 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 41 61 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ189-031200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds in the evening becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Lows

36 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 57 48 61 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 45 60 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 41 60 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 41 60 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 42 60 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ190-031200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 41 56 43 53 / 20 0 0 70

Oakhurst 33 58 35 56 / 20 0 0 60

Auberry 44 54 45 53 / 0 0 0 50

$$

CAZ191-031200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Lows

36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

36 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 39 60 42 61 / 0 0 0 20

Springville 39 55 41 56 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 43 58 44 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ192-031200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO

MIDNIGHT PST MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow

showers and rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow

level 7000 feet. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts up to 50 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 25 to

33 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the evening. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows

29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 52 41 48 / 20 0 0 70

Tuolumne Meadows 14 42 17 39 / 0 0 0 70

Wawona 31 54 34 50 / 20 0 0 70

Devils Postpile 25 38 28 35 / 0 0 0 60

Bass Lake 33 54 35 51 / 20 0 0 60

Hetch Hetchy 38 55 42 50 / 20 0 0 80

$$

CAZ193-031200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow in

the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 44 to

49 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

west winds around 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 44 to

50 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 26 42 30 38 / 0 0 0 60

Shaver Lake 28 46 32 45 / 0 0 0 50

Lake Wishon 28 46 32 44 / 0 0 0 50

$$

CAZ194-031200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 55 34 53 / 0 0 0 30

Grant Grove 31 46 34 45 / 0 0 0 40

Lodgepole 22 45 25 43 / 0 0 0 30

Camp Nelson 31 50 35 50 / 0 0 0 20

Johnsondale 19 55 22 54 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ195-031200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows

26 to 34 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...38 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

52 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 45 36 46 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 34 58 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 38 58 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 39 57 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ196-031200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 49 40 51 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 33 50 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 28 55 29 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ197-031200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 50 39 51 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 28 52 29 55 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 41 54 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ198-031200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 63. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 58 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 33 59 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ199-031200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 65. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 55 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

California City 32 58 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 38 58 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 33 58 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 33 60 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

weather.gov/hanford

