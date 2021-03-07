CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021

_____

432 FPUS56 KHNX 070801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-080000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 39 64 / 0 0 0

Avenal 63 41 63 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 42 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-080000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 40 61 / 0 0 0

Mendota 66 38 64 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 66 38 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-080000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 62. Light winds in the morning becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 38 61 / 0 0 0

Merced 65 38 62 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 65 38 62 / 0 0 0

Madera 65 38 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-080000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

Five Points 67 38 65 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 38 65 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 40 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-080000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 66 38 64 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 65 38 65 / 0 0 0

Hanford 66 38 65 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 64 38 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-080000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds in the morning becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 42 60 / 0 0 0

Clovis 65 42 63 / 0 0 0

Fresno 65 42 63 / 0 0 0

Sanger 64 40 63 / 0 0 0

Reedley 64 40 64 / 0 0 0

Selma 65 40 64 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 65 39 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-080000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 39 64 / 0 0 0

Visalia 65 40 65 / 0 0 0

Exeter 63 40 64 / 0 0 0

Tulare 63 39 64 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 39 64 / 0 0 0

Porterville 63 41 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-080000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 37 65 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 37 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-080000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 37 65 / 0 0 0

Wasco 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 38 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-080000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 58 to 64. Light winds in the morning becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

McFarland 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

Shafter 64 39 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-080000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Lows

40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 46 62 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 63 43 65 / 0 0 0

Arvin 62 41 64 / 0 0 0

Lamont 63 41 65 / 0 0 0

Mettler 61 42 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-080000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet.

Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Showers

likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 38 53 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 60 33 56 / 0 0 0

Auberry 56 41 53 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-080000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Showers

likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 40 62 / 0 0 0

Springville 57 39 57 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 43 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-080000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...

14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows

25 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at

8000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 33 45 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 47 11 37 / 0 0 20

Wawona 57 30 49 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 42 21 31 / 0 0 20

Bass Lake 57 31 51 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 36 49 / 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ193-080000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...

15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 25 to

35 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at

8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 44 25 36 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 27 44 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 49 26 42 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-080000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at

8000 feet. Highs 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 26 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 62 29 53 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 47 29 44 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 49 22 42 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 54 32 49 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 60 23 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-080000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...

25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

45 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...21 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...21 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...

20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to

46 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32 at

5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 48 28 42 / 0 0 0

Kernville 65 35 59 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 64 38 58 / 0 0 0

Weldon 64 38 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-080000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 56. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. West winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 34 47 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 55 33 49 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 58 30 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-080000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 32 48 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 56 27 52 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 56 38 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-080000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 49 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 40 66 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 72 37 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-080000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 65 44 60 / 0 0 0

California City 68 37 63 / 0 0 0

Mojave 66 39 60 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 68 38 63 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 36 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather