CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

_____

353 FPUS56 KHNX 130701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-131200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

43. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

41 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 39 68 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 40 66 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 42 64 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-131200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 66 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 35 68 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 34 67 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-131200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43. Light winds in the evening becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

56 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 34 66 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 34 66 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 34 65 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 36 66 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-131200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 34 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 37 68 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 35 68 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 35 67 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 39 67 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-131200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in the evening becoming west around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 35 67 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 37 66 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 36 67 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 36 67 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 36 66 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-131200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in the evening becoming

east around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 63 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 61 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 38 65 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 38 66 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 37 65 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 37 65 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 38 66 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 37 66 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-131200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 37 65 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 37 66 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 39 65 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 37 65 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 38 64 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 39 64 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-131200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

37 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 34 66 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 35 66 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-131200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75. Lows

38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 68 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 37 68 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 37 69 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-131200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 37 to

43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 37 66 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 37 66 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 38 68 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-131200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47. Light winds in the evening becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

41 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 44 65 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 42 67 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 40 66 41 66 / 20 0 0 0

Lamont 40 66 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 40 66 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-131200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 31 56 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 25 58 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 35 54 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-131200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 36 63 39 65 / 20 0 0 0

Springville 36 57 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 39 59 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-131200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 19 to 25 at

5000 feet...9 to 15 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 33 at

5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 56 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 50 to

56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 25 48 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 1 43 10 45 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 21 53 28 55 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 11 36 20 39 / 20 0 0 0

Bass Lake 23 53 29 55 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 27 53 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-131200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 13 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 13 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of rain in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...

15 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 28 at

5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 16 37 24 40 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 17 43 23 46 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 17 43 25 47 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-131200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to

24 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 33 to

41 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 27 at

5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 20 53 28 59 / 20 0 0 0

Grant Grove 22 43 28 47 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 14 41 21 47 / 30 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 23 46 29 52 / 30 0 0 0

Johnsondale 16 50 20 55 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-131200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 26 at 5000 feet...17 to

22 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...

22 to 27 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 25 at

5000 feet...15 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 24 40 27 45 / 30 0 0 0

Kernville 30 57 33 62 / 30 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 34 57 37 61 / 30 0 0 0

Weldon 32 57 36 61 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-131200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 32 47 34 50 / 20 0 0 0

Tehachapi 30 49 32 53 / 20 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 26 54 29 58 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-131200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Little

or no snow accumulation. Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

rain in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 29 46 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 24 50 26 55 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 35 58 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-131200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to

39. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 46.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 64 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 33 66 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-131200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 55 to 65. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 41. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

38. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 38 59 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

California City 31 62 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 36 60 38 64 / 20 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 32 63 34 67 / 20 0 0 0

Rosamond 32 62 34 66 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather