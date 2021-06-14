CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021

_____

808 FPUS56 KHNX 140601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-141100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 107.

Lows 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to

82. Highs 106 to 112.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 95 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 66 95 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 87 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-141100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 108 to 113. Lows

69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 90 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 62 94 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 93 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-141100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

66 to 75. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 107 to 112. Lows

69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 89 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 91 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 91 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 62 92 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 112. Lows

72 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 95 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 63 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 63 94 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 67 95 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-141100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 109 to 114. Lows

71 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 93 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 62 93 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 64 94 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 64 95 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 64 94 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-141100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

70 to 79. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 108 to 113. Lows

73 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 91 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 65 94 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 65 94 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 64 94 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 63 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 65 94 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 62 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-141100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 111.

Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to

78. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 63 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 62 94 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 94 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 64 94 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-141100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to

78. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 93 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 94 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107.

Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to

79. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 96 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 64 95 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 97 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-141100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 64 94 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 63 95 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 65 95 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-141100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

Lows 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to

84. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 113. Lows 76 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 67 94 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 68 94 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 65 95 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 65 95 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 65 93 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-141100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

70 to 80. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 84 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 53 89 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 62 87 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-141100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105.

Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to

83. Highs 100 to 110.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 97 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 61 91 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 65 93 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-141100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to

80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to

87 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100 at

5000 feet...80 to 88 at 8000 feet. Lows 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 97 at

5000 feet...77 to 85 at 8000 feet. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 92 53 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 37 74 37 80 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 52 84 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 47 72 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 85 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 85 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-141100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...74 to

82 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to

99 at 5000 feet...79 to 88 at 8000 feet. Lows 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 96 at 5000 feet...79 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

74 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Highs 89 to 96 at

5000 feet...77 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 68 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 75 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 51 76 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-141100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...75 to 85 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to

98 at 5000 feet...80 to 90 at 8000 feet. Lows 67 to 76 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97 at

5000 feet...78 to 88 at 8000 feet. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 54 92 56 97 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 52 74 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 47 75 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 54 82 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 47 88 48 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-141100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...73 to

79 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...52 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95 at 5000 feet...78 to 86 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

59 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to

102 at 5000 feet...83 to 90 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 72 at

5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 101 at

5000 feet...82 to 89 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

60 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96 at 5000 feet...78 to 84 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 78 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 62 95 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 65 95 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 64 95 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-141100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 81 to 91. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest

winds around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 94 to

104. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 69 to 79. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 54 79 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 85 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 52 89 52 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-141100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to

81. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 79 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 86 50 89 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 61 90 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-141100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 103 to 113. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 74 to 82. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to

115. Lows 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 104 to 114.

Lows 78 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 104 74 111 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 67 106 70 112 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-141100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 71. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 99 to 109. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 68 to 78. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 115.

Lows 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to

85. Highs 104 to 114.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 98 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

California City 61 102 64 109 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 67 99 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 62 103 64 109 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 62 102 64 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather