CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-042300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs 95 to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs 102 to

110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 100 65 100 / 0 0 0

Avenal 99 68 100 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 88 62 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-042300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 95 to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows 62 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 94 61 96 / 0 0 0

Mendota 100 62 101 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 98 61 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-042300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs 95 to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 108. Lows 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 95 59 96 / 0 0 0

Merced 97 62 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 97 61 98 / 0 0 0

Madera 98 62 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-042300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 98 to

103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 111. Lows 67 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 102 65 101 / 0 0 0

Five Points 101 64 101 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 101 65 101 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 101 68 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-042300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs 97 to

102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 109. Lows 65 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 99 61 99 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 99 62 99 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 100 66 100 / 0 0 0

Hanford 101 65 101 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 100 66 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-042300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 97 to

102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 110. Lows 71 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 98 68 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 100 69 100 / 0 0 0

Fresno 100 69 100 / 0 0 0

Sanger 100 67 100 / 0 0 0

Reedley 100 66 99 / 0 0 0

Selma 100 67 100 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 100 64 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-042300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 96 to

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 109. Lows 71 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 99 65 99 / 0 0 0

Visalia 100 64 99 / 0 0 0

Exeter 100 67 100 / 0 0 0

Tulare 100 67 100 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 100 66 99 / 0 0 0

Porterville 100 69 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-042300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 98 to

103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 111. Lows 69 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 99 64 98 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 100 66 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-042300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 98 to

103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 111. Lows 70 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 101 65 101 / 0 0 0

Wasco 100 65 101 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 103 67 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-042300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs

97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 100 67 100 / 0 0 0

McFarland 100 66 100 / 0 0 0

Shafter 101 67 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-042300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Highs

99 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 102 73 101 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 100 73 100 / 0 0 0

Arvin 101 70 101 / 0 0 0

Lamont 101 70 101 / 0 0 0

Mettler 98 71 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-042300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 90 to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 92 67 93 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 96 61 97 / 0 0 0

Auberry 93 71 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-042300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs 91 to

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 102 69 102 / 0 0 0

Springville 95 68 95 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 97 72 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-042300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...

74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98 at 5000 feet...78 to 86 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 99 57 100 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 75 43 78 / 20 0 0

Wawona 91 60 92 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 76 54 78 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 92 61 92 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 92 67 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-042300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96 at

5000 feet...76 to 86 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 73 56 75 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 82 54 83 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 80 57 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-042300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96 at

5000 feet...77 to 87 at 8000 feet. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 94 61 95 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 79 60 80 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 78 52 79 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 86 60 87 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 92 52 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-042300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96 at 5000 feet...79 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...60 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 99 at

5000 feet...80 to 86 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

61 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101 at 5000 feet...82 to 88 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 83 61 83 / 0 0 0

Kernville 98 67 98 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 99 72 99 / 0 0 0

Weldon 99 71 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-042300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

89 to 99.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 86 64 86 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 89 59 90 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 92 58 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-042300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 84 63 83 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 89 55 90 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 95 72 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-042300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 114.

Lows 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 106 78 106 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 107 73 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-042300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 114.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 100 75 99 / 0 0 0

California City 103 69 103 / 0 0 0

Mojave 101 74 101 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 102 69 103 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 102 68 102 / 0 0 0

