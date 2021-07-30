CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 75 105 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 78 105 78 101 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 74 97 70 93 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

62 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 72 102 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 71 104 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 70 103 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

62 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 59 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 101 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 72 103 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 70 103 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 71 103 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs

98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs 99 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 73 104 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 72 106 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 73 104 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 77 106 77 103 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 70 103 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 72 103 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 75 104 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 72 105 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 75 104 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 71 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 69 to 75.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs 98 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 77 103 75 98 / 0 0 0 20

Clovis 78 103 77 100 / 0 0 0 20

Fresno 78 103 77 100 / 0 0 0 20

Sanger 75 103 73 98 / 0 0 0 20

Reedley 73 103 73 98 / 0 0 20 20

Selma 75 103 74 99 / 0 0 0 20

Kingsburg 73 103 71 99 / 0 0 0 20

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 71 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

96 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 73 102 73 98 / 0 0 20 20

Visalia 73 103 72 98 / 0 0 0 20

Exeter 75 103 74 98 / 0 20 20 20

Tulare 76 103 75 99 / 0 0 0 20

Lindsay 75 102 74 98 / 0 20 20 20

Porterville 78 102 77 98 / 0 20 20 20

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

98 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 74 103 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 75 105 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 75 106 75 103 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 74 103 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 76 105 75 102 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 75 103 75 99 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 75 104 75 100 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 75 104 75 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 80 103 80 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 80 103 81 99 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 76 104 76 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 77 104 77 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 76 101 76 97 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 74 97 73 92 / 0 0 0 20

Oakhurst 65 100 65 95 / 0 20 20 30

Auberry 77 97 77 92 / 0 20 20 30

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 75. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 75 103 75 99 / 0 40 20 40

Springville 75 97 75 93 / 0 30 20 30

Tule River Reservation 79 100 78 95 / 0 30 20 30

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the

crest, chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to

78 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near the

crest, chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...

66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 90 at 5000 feet...

69 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 60 100 60 94 / 30 50 30 40

Tuolumne Meadows 43 72 44 68 / 40 60 50 60

Wawona 62 94 63 88 / 30 40 30 40

Devils Postpile 54 74 55 69 / 50 70 50 70

Bass Lake 65 94 65 88 / 20 30 30 40

Hetch Hetchy 69 95 70 90 / 40 40 30 40

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Near the crest, chance of

thunderstorms and slight chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and rain

in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 62 to 71 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 78 to 84 at

5000 feet...66 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to

74 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 89 at

5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...

73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 59 75 58 69 / 30 50 40 50

Shaver Lake 60 84 60 79 / 20 40 40 40

Lake Wishon 60 81 60 75 / 40 60 40 60

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and rain

in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 63 to 70 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 65 91 65 85 / 40 70 50 60

Grant Grove 63 80 62 75 / 30 50 40 50

Lodgepole 55 78 55 73 / 30 60 50 60

Camp Nelson 65 87 63 82 / 0 50 40 40

Johnsondale 55 91 55 87 / 0 40 30 40

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...57 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 87 to

92 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...53 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...

73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 65 84 65 80 / 0 40 30 40

Kernville 72 98 71 93 / 0 30 30 40

Lake Isabella 76 99 76 95 / 0 30 20 30

Weldon 75 97 75 92 / 0 30 30 40

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 69 88 69 82 / 0 20 20 20

Tehachapi 66 92 67 87 / 0 20 20 30

Twin Oaks 64 95 64 89 / 0 20 20 20

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 84 66 81 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 91 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 78 99 78 95 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 93 to 103. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 88 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 78. Highs

95 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 83 101 82 95 / 0 20 20 30

Ridgecrest 80 103 79 97 / 0 20 20 30

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 94 to 103. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

73 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 88 to 98. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 80 96 78 90 / 0 20 20 30

California City 77 101 75 96 / 0 20 20 20

Mojave 80 100 79 95 / 0 0 20 20

Edwards AFB 76 101 75 96 / 0 0 20 20

Rosamond 75 101 74 97 / 0 0 0 20

