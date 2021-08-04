CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 3, 2021

123 FPUS56 KHNX 040601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-041100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 104 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 74 104 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 66 92 62 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-041100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 97 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 101 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 62 100 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-041100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 59 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 97 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 63 100 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 101 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 62 101 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-041100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 63 to

69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 103 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 66 103 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 103 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 72 106 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-041100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 101 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 63 102 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 67 103 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 64 104 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 103 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-041100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 71 103 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 71 103 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 71 103 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 67 103 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 103 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 67 103 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 103 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-041100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 103 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 64 103 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 67 103 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 68 103 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 67 103 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 71 103 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-041100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 103 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 68 104 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-041100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 71 106 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 68 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 71 105 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-041100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 65 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 69 103 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 69 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 69 103 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-041100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 103 75 99 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 75 103 73 98 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 72 103 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 72 103 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 72 101 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-041100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 96 68 90 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 64 101 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 76 98 72 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-041100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 74 106 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 73 99 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 77 102 75 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-041100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 104 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 44 79 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 63 97 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 56 81 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 64 97 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 69 98 67 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-041100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

71 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...

71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 59 80 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 59 87 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 61 86 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-041100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96 at 5000 feet...75 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 66 98 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 63 85 61 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 56 84 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 65 92 63 87 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 57 98 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-041100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...58 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99 at 5000 feet...80 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...

57 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 94 at

5000 feet...73 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

52 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92 at

5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

53 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 65 89 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 72 104 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 75 105 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 74 106 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-041100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 58 to 68. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 60 to

70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 67 91 65 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 64 96 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 98 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-041100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 66 89 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 95 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 76 100 73 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-041100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 68 to

75.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 82 110 80 108 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 78 111 78 109 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-041100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 66 to

72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 93 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 79 103 77 102 / 0 0 0 0

California City 74 108 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 77 106 76 103 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 73 108 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 73 108 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

