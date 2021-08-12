CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

575 FPUS56 KHNX 120601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-121100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 73 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 75 106 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 79 105 78 105 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 73 98 73 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-121100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

99 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 95 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 72 101 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 71 104 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 69 102 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-121100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 99 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 71 102 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 69 102 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 70 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-121100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 109. Lows

65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 74 105 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 73 105 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 72 104 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 77 107 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-121100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 69 102 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 71 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 74 104 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 71 104 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 74 104 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-121100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 75 102 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 76 103 76 103 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 76 103 76 103 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 72 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 71 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 74 103 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 71 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-121100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 70 102 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 72 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 73 102 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 72 102 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 75 102 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-121100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 77. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 74 102 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 74 104 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-121100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 75 106 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 73 103 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 75 105 75 105 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-121100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 74 102 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 73 103 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 75 103 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-121100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 82 103 81 103 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 80 102 79 103 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 75 102 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 75 103 75 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 76 100 76 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-121100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104.

Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 73 97 73 96 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 65 101 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 77 97 78 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-121100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 74 104 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 74 97 74 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 77 100 78 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-121100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Near the crest,

haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

72 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 93 at

5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 104 59 104 / 0 0 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 43 79 43 78 / 0 0 0 20

Wawona 63 96 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 56 81 56 80 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 65 96 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 69 98 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-121100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 63 to 72 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 91 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 59 78 59 77 / 0 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 59 86 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 60 84 61 85 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ194-121100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 67 96 68 96 / 0 20 0 0

Grant Grove 63 83 64 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 55 81 56 82 / 0 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 64 90 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 55 94 54 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-121100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...58 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...

58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...59 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 96 at

5000 feet...74 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

56 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62 at

5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...

72 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 65 85 64 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 71 101 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 74 101 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 73 101 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-121100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 67 87 68 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 65 92 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 61 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-121100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 66 84 66 85 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 91 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 79 99 78 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-121100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 110.

Lows 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 80 106 80 107 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 77 107 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-121100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 78. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109.

Lows 73 to 81.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 78 99 78 101 / 0 0 0 0

California City 75 105 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 80 103 78 103 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 74 104 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 75 105 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

