CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021

_____

856 FPUS56 KHNX 240601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-241100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 60 to

66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 61 92 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 92 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 60 83 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-241100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 86 to 91. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 58 87 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 57 91 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 89 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-241100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 86 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 89 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 89 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 57 90 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-241100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 91 to 96. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 93 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 93 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 94 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-241100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 94. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 56 91 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 57 91 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 61 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 93 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-241100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 91 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 64 92 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 63 92 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 60 91 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 61 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 91 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-241100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 57 to 65.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 57 to

64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 91 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 59 91 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 60 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 61 91 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 60 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 64 91 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-241100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 61 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-241100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds in

the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 93 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 61 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 93 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-241100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 61 to 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 62 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 62 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 63 93 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-241100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to 68.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 69 93 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 68 93 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 64 94 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 64 93 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 65 91 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-241100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 84 62 86 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 53 89 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 65 86 65 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-241100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 94 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 63 88 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 68 91 68 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-241100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 75 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 51 to

61 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 93 48 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 32 70 29 69 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 53 85 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 44 70 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 86 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 85 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-241100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Near the crest, areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, areas of smoke in the morning.

Haze. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...

74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 68 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 75 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 75 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-241100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to

62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

53 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 57 87 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 53 73 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 45 73 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 55 82 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 44 86 44 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-241100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Near the crest, haze

after midnight. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 88 at

5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

50 to 58 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...53 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...

75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 55 78 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 60 93 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 64 93 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 62 94 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-241100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 65. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 80 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 52 85 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 88 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-241100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

61 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 57 79 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 86 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 66 90 67 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-241100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

63 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Highs

97 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 99 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 65 99 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-241100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 65 92 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

California City 60 95 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 64 93 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 95 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 94 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

