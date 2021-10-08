CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021

507 FPUS56 KHNX 080601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-081100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 54 to 59.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 69. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 65 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

65 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 56 64 50 69 / 30 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-081100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 49. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 54 67 47 71 / 30 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-081100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 66 43 69 / 40 40 0 0

Merced 53 68 45 71 / 40 50 0 0

Chowchilla 52 66 42 69 / 50 60 0 0

Madera 52 66 42 69 / 40 60 0 0

Firebaugh 52 68 42 71 / 30 40 0 0

Mendota 52 69 43 71 / 30 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-081100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

Highs 69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 52 66 43 69 / 50 60 0 0

Le Grand 52 66 43 69 / 50 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-081100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 53 to 58.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 53 67 46 70 / 20 30 0 0

Avenal 56 68 50 69 / 20 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-081100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 52 to 57.

West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 73 to

78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 55 69 45 71 / 30 40 0 0

Five Points 54 69 45 71 / 30 40 0 0

NAS Lemoore 54 68 45 70 / 30 50 0 0

Kettleman City 57 69 49 71 / 30 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-081100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 75. Lows 36 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 54 65 45 68 / 30 70 0 0

Kingsburg 53 65 42 68 / 30 60 0 0

Sanger 52 65 43 68 / 30 70 0 0

Kerman 51 67 42 70 / 30 60 0 0

Caruthers 53 67 42 69 / 30 60 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-081100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 51 to 56.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Cooler. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 39 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 54 65 47 69 / 40 70 0 0

Fresno 54 66 47 69 / 30 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-081100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows 54 to

59. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 46 to 51. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 66 43 69 / 40 40 0 0

Merced 53 68 45 71 / 40 50 0 0

Chowchilla 52 66 42 69 / 50 60 0 0

Madera 52 66 42 69 / 40 60 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-081100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 54 69 45 69 / 30 40 0 0

Buttonwillow 55 69 45 69 / 20 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-081100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 52 to 57. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 38 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 54 67 44 68 / 30 50 0 0

Allensworth 54 67 45 68 / 30 50 0 0

Wasco 54 67 45 67 / 30 50 0 0

Delano 54 67 45 66 / 30 50 0 0

McFarland 54 67 45 66 / 30 50 0 0

Shafter 55 67 46 67 / 20 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-081100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 52 to 57. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 37 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 55 67 45 69 / 30 50 0 0

Hanford 54 68 45 71 / 30 60 0 0

Corcoran 55 67 45 69 / 30 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-081100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 37 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 52 64 42 67 / 20 70 0 0

Dinuba 52 64 42 66 / 20 70 0 0

Visalia 54 67 45 69 / 20 60 0 0

Exeter 52 65 43 66 / 20 70 0 0

Tulare 54 66 45 67 / 20 60 0 0

Lindsay 52 65 43 66 / 20 60 0 0

Porterville 54 65 46 66 / 0 60 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-081100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 67 51 65 / 20 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-081100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 54 to 59. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 64 to 69.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 39 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 58 67 50 66 / 20 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-081100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 52 to 57.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 49. North winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 39 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 54 65 45 65 / 20 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-081100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows 44 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 54 67 45 66 / 20 50 0 0

Lamont 56 67 47 66 / 20 50 0 0

Mettler 55 64 47 64 / 20 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-081100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 66 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 49 57 42 62 / 60 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-081100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to

48.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Cooler. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 39 59 32 66 / 50 80 0 0

Bass Lake 39 54 32 61 / 50 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-081100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows 49 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 67. Lows 42 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 54 63 45 67 / 40 80 0 0

Three Rivers 49 65 43 67 / 0 60 0 0

Springville 48 60 42 61 / 0 50 0 0

Tule River Reservation 54 64 47 65 / 0 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-081100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. A 20 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 51 57 46 62 / 40 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-081100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows 52 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 44 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

=

$$

CAZ322-081100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to

52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 38 51 32 55 / 0 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-081100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY

ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Near the crest, areas of smoke in the evening, Partly cloudy in

the evening, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Haze. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy smoke. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Near the

crest, a 30 percent chance of snow showers in the evening.

Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to

55 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Chance of snow 30 percent. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 65 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 21 40 9 46 / 50 90 20 0

Wawona 37 54 29 62 / 60 80 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 54 37 64 / 60 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-081100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. A 50 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy smoke in the morning. Showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 46 to 56.

Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds in

the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 61 26 69 / 60 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-081100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Haze through the

night. Colder. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Cooler. Highs 45 to 55.

Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds in

the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

=

$$

CAZ326-081100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight, Chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest,

partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers, Slight

chance of snow showers through the night. Haze, colder. Little or

no snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Patchy smoke in the morning, Showers likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest,

snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers

in the afternoon, Patchy smoke through the day. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Highs 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Near the crest, a

30 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent. Highs 32 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 43. Lows

20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 33 38 24 47 / 30 90 20 0

=

$$

CAZ327-081100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Colder. No snow accumulation. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow showers. Showers likely in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy smoke through the

day. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 33 to

40 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 38 26 45 / 30 80 0 0

Shaver Lake 33 45 27 51 / 30 80 0 0

Lake Wishon 34 44 27 51 / 20 80 20 0

=

$$

CAZ328-081100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Near the

crest, haze through the night. Colder. Lows around 41 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon, Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

around 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers in the evening. Near the crest, mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. No snow accumulation.

Lows around 34 at 5000 feet...22 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...

28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...

28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Highs around

57 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows around 29 at 5000 feet...16 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 35 at

5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 42 56 36 62 / 0 70 20 0

=

$$

CAZ329-081100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

47 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. No snow accumulation. Lows 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

36 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 37 44 32 48 / 20 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-081100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

after midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a

50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 34 to

39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 40 percent

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.

Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 30 43 22 48 / 0 70 20 0

=

$$

CAZ331-081100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Colder. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs

46 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

30 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 29 55 23 59 / 0 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-081100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 57 to 65.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs 58 to 66. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows 34 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 47 34 51 / 0 40 0 0

Kernville 44 63 39 66 / 0 40 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 63 42 66 / 0 40 0 0

Weldon 49 62 41 67 / 0 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-081100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 30 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

=

$$

CAZ334-081100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 34 to 44.

Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 33 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 36 to

46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 51 38 51 / 0 40 0 0

Tehachapi 42 55 36 56 / 0 30 0 0

Twin Oaks 42 58 34 61 / 0 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-081100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 50 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 45 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 38 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 41 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 54 62 47 62 / 20 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-081100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 39 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 52 37 51 / 20 40 0 0

Frazier Park 35 58 27 58 / 30 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-081100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 42 to 48.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

45 to 51. Highs 67 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows 37 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 71 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 57 73 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-081100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 39 to 49. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 46 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 37 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 42 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 54 67 46 69 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-081100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 47. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows 45 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 67. Lows 34 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 76. Lows 39 to

47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 65 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

California City 54 69 43 71 / 0 20 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 69 43 71 / 0 20 0 0

Rosamond 53 69 43 71 / 0 30 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

