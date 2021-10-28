CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 64 to 70. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 73 58 74 / 0 0 0

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 74 53 75 / 0 0 0

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 72 50 72 / 0 0 0

Merced 74 50 74 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 74 48 74 / 0 0 0

Madera 74 50 74 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 75 49 75 / 0 0 0

Mendota 76 50 76 / 0 0 0

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 74 50 74 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 74 50 74 / 0 0 0

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to

57. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 75 55 77 / 0 0 0

Avenal 74 57 76 / 0 0 0

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 76 53 77 / 0 0 0

Five Points 76 51 77 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 74 50 76 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 75 55 77 / 0 0 0

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 73 50 74 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 73 49 74 / 0 0 0

Sanger 73 50 75 / 0 0 0

Kerman 74 48 75 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 74 49 75 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 74 53 75 / 0 0 0

Fresno 74 53 75 / 0 0 0

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

56. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 72 50 72 / 0 0 0

Merced 74 50 74 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 74 48 74 / 0 0 0

Madera 74 50 74 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

52. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 75 51 77 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 76 50 77 / 0 0 0

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

51. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 73 48 75 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 74 48 75 / 0 0 0

Wasco 74 49 75 / 0 0 0

Delano 74 50 75 / 0 0 0

McFarland 74 50 75 / 0 0 0

Shafter 75 51 76 / 0 0 0

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

50. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 74 50 75 / 0 0 0

Hanford 74 49 75 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 74 48 75 / 0 0 0

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

51. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

46 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 73 50 74 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 73 49 74 / 0 0 0

Visalia 72 50 74 / 0 0 0

Exeter 74 51 75 / 0 0 0

Tulare 73 50 75 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 74 50 75 / 0 0 0

Porterville 74 53 75 / 0 0 0

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

57. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

52 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 74 60 76 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

57. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57.

Highs 66 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 75 56 76 / 0 0 0

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 74 50 75 / 0 0 0

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds in the

evening becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

56. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

56. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 76 55 78 / 0 0 0

Lamont 76 53 77 / 0 0 0

Mettler 75 56 77 / 0 0 0

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 76. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 68. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 71 53 70 / 0 0 0

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 65 to

75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 76 43 75 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 72 44 70 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

55. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

49 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 73 55 74 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 77 53 77 / 0 0 0

Springville 71 52 72 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 76 61 77 / 0 0 0

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 71 57 71 / 0 0 0

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

57. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 63 to 69.

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

53. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 53.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 71 48 67 / 0 0 0

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 54 23 53 / 0 0 0

Wawona 73 43 71 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 73 50 70 / 0 0 0

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 76 39 75 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

40 to 50.

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to

35. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 53 36 52 / 0 0 0

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 38 55 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 63 40 61 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 61 40 59 / 0 0 0

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 at 5000 feet...35 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...31 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...

28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61 at

5000 feet...44 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 71 48 69 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 61 45 59 / 0 0 0

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 59 35 57 / 0 0 0

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 74 36 72 / 0 0 0

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 82. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

51. Highs 62 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 66 50 64 / 0 0 0

Kernville 81 51 80 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 81 52 80 / 0 0 0

Weldon 80 54 79 / 0 0 0

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 68 53 67 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 71 45 72 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 76 51 75 / 0 0 0

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds in the evening

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

53. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

53. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 74 58 76 / 0 0 0

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 68 51 67 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 70 42 72 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

69 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 81 56 81 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 81 53 82 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

55. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 76 55 78 / 0 0 0

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 60 75 / 0 0 0

California City 79 50 79 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 79 48 80 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 79 50 80 / 0 0 0

