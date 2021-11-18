CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-181200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

52. Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 51 65 51 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-181200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

48. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 47 65 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-181200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog

after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

46. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 64 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 66 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 67 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 67 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 44 67 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 45 68 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-181200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

47. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Lows

40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 46 67 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 46 67 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-181200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

50. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 71 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 51 71 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-181200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

47. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 70 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 46 69 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 45 69 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 48 70 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-181200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog

after midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs around 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 46 68 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 45 68 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 45 68 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 44 68 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 44 68 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-181200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs around 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 48 68 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 48 68 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-181200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

46 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 64 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 66 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 67 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 67 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-181200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 45 70 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 46 71 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-181200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 43 68 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 43 69 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 44 70 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 44 69 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 44 70 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 46 70 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-181200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening, then widespread dense

fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 45 68 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 45 68 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 44 68 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-181200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight.

Colder. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

Lows 40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 46 68 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 46 68 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 46 68 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 68 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 46 68 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 69 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 48 70 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-181200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight.

Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 70 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-181200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight.

Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 49 70 51 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-181200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68. Lows

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 46 69 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-181200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight.

Lows 46 to 54. Light winds in the evening becoming south up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70.

Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 48 71 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 47 71 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 48 70 50 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-181200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

Highs 61 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

50. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 65 49 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-181200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 41 70 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 41 65 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-181200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

50. Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 68.

Lows 42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 68 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 50 72 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 47 67 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 55 70 54 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-181200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 51 65 52 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-181200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

44 to 52.

CAZ322-181200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

42 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

42 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 43 64 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-181200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 22 50 22 48 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 41 65 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 46 65 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-181200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 41 67 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-181200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

CAZ326-181200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 34 48 33 46 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-181200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 55 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...

47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 50 36 48 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 38 57 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 38 56 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-181200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...30 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...47 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 at 5000 feet...45 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...43 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

41 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs around 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 42 67 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-181200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 43 56 42 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-181200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 33 55 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-181200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 31 67 31 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-181200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

40 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 59 44 55 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 44 73 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 45 73 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 47 73 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-181200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

CAZ334-181200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 65 47 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 41 66 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 48 69 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-181200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 51 69 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-181200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 64 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 36 67 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-181200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows

42 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71. Lows

40 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 47 72 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 43 73 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-181200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

43 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 47 70 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-181200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 53 68 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

California City 42 70 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 39 70 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 41 71 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

