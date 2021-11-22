CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021

_____

304 FPUS56 KHNX 220801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-230000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 50. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 65 48 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-230000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

44. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 44 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-230000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

41. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 41 62 / 0 0 0

Merced 66 41 64 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 42 64 / 0 0 0

Madera 66 42 64 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 67 42 65 / 0 0 0

Mendota 67 42 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-230000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

43. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 66 42 64 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 66 43 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-230000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 48. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 47 67 / 0 0 0

Avenal 68 48 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-230000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 44. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 43 66 / 0 0 0

Five Points 67 42 65 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 42 65 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 67 45 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-230000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

40. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 65 42 63 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 65 41 63 / 0 0 0

Sanger 65 42 63 / 0 0 0

Kerman 66 41 64 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 65 41 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-230000-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 45. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 66 45 64 / 0 0 0

Fresno 66 44 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-230000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 41 62 / 0 0 0

Merced 66 41 64 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 42 64 / 0 0 0

Madera 66 42 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-230000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 43. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72. Lows

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 42 67 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 67 43 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-230000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 41. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 40 64 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 65 40 65 / 0 0 0

Wasco 66 42 65 / 0 0 0

Delano 66 42 65 / 0 0 0

McFarland 66 42 65 / 0 0 0

Shafter 67 44 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-230000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 41. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

38 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 66 42 65 / 0 0 0

Hanford 66 42 65 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 65 41 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-230000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 44. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

40 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 65 42 62 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 65 42 62 / 0 0 0

Visalia 65 42 64 / 0 0 0

Exeter 66 45 64 / 0 0 0

Tulare 65 43 63 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 44 64 / 0 0 0

Porterville 67 45 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-230000-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 48. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 67 53 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-230000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 47. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 68 48 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-230000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 45. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 67 44 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-230000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 70 47 67 / 0 0 0

Lamont 70 47 67 / 0 0 0

Mettler 69 48 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-230000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

46. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

Highs 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 44 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-230000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 70 37 65 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 67 37 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-230000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 49. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 65 46 63 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 71 46 66 / 0 0 0

Springville 65 45 61 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 70 51 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-230000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 65 48 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-230000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 49. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

45 to 53.

=

$$

CAZ322-230000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 66 40 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-230000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 52 17 45 / 0 0 0

Wawona 67 37 61 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 68 42 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-230000-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 69 38 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-230000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

Highs 60 to 70.

=

$$

CAZ326-230000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to

34. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 50 29 44 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-230000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

46 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...52 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 52 31 45 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 59 34 52 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 58 34 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-230000-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet...26 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

39 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs around 64 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...

33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 67 38 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-230000-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66 at

5000 feet...50 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 57 40 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-230000-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63 at

5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 57 28 49 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-230000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 67 28 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-230000-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 57 42 53 / 0 0 0

Kernville 72 42 68 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 73 44 68 / 0 0 0

Weldon 71 45 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-230000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

=

$$

CAZ334-230000-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 47 59 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 63 38 62 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 67 45 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-230000-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 68 50 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-230000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 62 46 58 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 62 35 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-230000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 46 73 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 70 43 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-230000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 68 47 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-230000-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 65 52 68 / 0 0 0

California City 70 43 72 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 69 43 72 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 69 44 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

