CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CAZ300-240000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Highs

63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 64 45 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-240000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

46. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70.

Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 42 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-240000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

43. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69.

Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 38 58 / 0 0 0

Merced 64 38 59 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 37 59 / 0 0 0

Madera 63 37 58 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 39 59 / 0 0 0

Mendota 64 39 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-240000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

45. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 69.

Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 63 38 59 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 64 38 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-240000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

65 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 41 61 / 0 0 0

Avenal 66 42 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-240000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

44. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 71. Lows

40 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 40 60 / 0 0 0

Five Points 65 39 59 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 64 39 59 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 42 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-240000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

42. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 61 38 58 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 61 37 58 / 0 0 0

Sanger 62 38 59 / 0 0 0

Kerman 64 37 58 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 63 38 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-240000-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

45. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 63 41 59 / 0 0 0

Fresno 63 41 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-240000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

Highs 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 38 58 / 0 0 0

Merced 64 38 59 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 37 59 / 0 0 0

Madera 63 37 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-240000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

Highs 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 39 61 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 39 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-240000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 37 59 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 36 59 / 0 0 0

Wasco 64 39 60 / 0 0 0

Delano 64 38 59 / 0 0 0

McFarland 64 39 60 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 40 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-240000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

36 to 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 64 39 59 / 0 0 0

Hanford 64 38 59 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 63 38 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-240000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

43. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 70. Lows

40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 61 38 59 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 62 38 59 / 0 0 0

Visalia 63 39 59 / 0 0 0

Exeter 63 39 59 / 0 0 0

Tulare 62 39 59 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 39 59 / 0 0 0

Porterville 64 41 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-240000-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 66 45 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-240000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 66 44 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-240000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 64 39 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-240000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 66 42 64 / 0 0 0

Lamont 66 41 63 / 0 0 0

Mettler 65 42 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-240000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

48. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

43 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 39 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-240000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 66 32 62 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 62 32 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-240000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 42 58 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 66 41 63 / 0 0 0

Springville 60 39 57 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 64 45 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-240000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 61 42 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-240000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 63 to 71.

=

$$

CAZ322-240000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 57 34 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-240000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 64 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 45 11 45 / 0 0 0

Wawona 61 32 61 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 61 39 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-240000-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 34 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-240000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

59 to 69.

=

$$

CAZ326-240000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds around 25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 43 23 42 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-240000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...

51 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 28 47 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 29 51 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 52 29 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-240000-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...

42 to 51 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...22 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 63 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...

30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...50 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...32 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 62 34 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-240000-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 51 34 49 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-240000-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 50 23 50 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-240000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 61 23 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-240000-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 69. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 41. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 35 51 / 0 0 0

Kernville 68 35 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 68 36 67 / 0 0 0

Weldon 68 37 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-240000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 63. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 57 to 67.

=

$$

CAZ334-240000-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 43. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 58 36 55 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 61 32 56 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 63 37 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-240000-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 63 41 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-240000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 58 35 54 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 63 26 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-240000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 74. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 43. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 67. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 72 41 65 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 74 37 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-240000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 41 to

51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 71 39 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-240000-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 36 to

46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 45 59 / 0 0 0

California City 72 36 64 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 73 34 63 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 74 35 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

