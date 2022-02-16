CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ300-170000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

49. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

41 to 46.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 63 41 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ301-170000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

45. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

38 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 38 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ302-170000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 41. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 35 68 / 0 0 0

Merced 63 35 67 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 35 67 / 0 0 0

Madera 61 36 67 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 63 35 69 / 0 0 0

Mendota 63 35 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ303-170000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 61 35 67 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 61 36 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ304-170000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

38 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 40 68 / 0 0 0

Avenal 62 41 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ305-170000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

44. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

37 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 63 37 69 / 0 0 0

Five Points 63 35 69 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 62 34 69 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 38 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ306-170000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

36 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 61 35 68 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 61 35 68 / 0 0 0

Sanger 62 35 68 / 0 0 0

Kerman 62 35 69 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 63 35 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ307-170000-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 61 38 67 / 0 0 0

Fresno 62 38 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ308-170000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

38 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 35 68 / 0 0 0

Merced 63 35 67 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 35 67 / 0 0 0

Madera 61 36 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ309-170000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

35 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 35 69 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 35 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ310-170000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

41. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 60 33 67 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 61 33 68 / 0 0 0

Wasco 62 35 69 / 0 0 0

Delano 61 35 68 / 0 0 0

McFarland 61 36 69 / 0 0 0

Shafter 62 36 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ311-170000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 62 34 69 / 0 0 0

Hanford 62 34 69 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 61 34 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ312-170000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 62 35 68 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 61 36 68 / 0 0 0

Visalia 61 36 67 / 0 0 0

Exeter 61 38 66 / 0 0 0

Tulare 60 36 67 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 38 66 / 0 0 0

Porterville 60 39 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ313-170000-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

42 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

39 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 46 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ314-170000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

40 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

38 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 61 40 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ315-170000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 60 37 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ316-170000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

40 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

37 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 60 38 68 / 0 0 0

Lamont 60 38 69 / 0 0 0

Mettler 61 39 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ317-170000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

46. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Highs

53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 38 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ318-170000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 58 29 63 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 28 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ319-170000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

46. Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 58 40 64 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 59 36 65 / 0 0 0

Springville 54 37 59 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 58 44 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ320-170000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 40 to

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 54 40 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ321-170000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

51 to 56.

CAZ322-170000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows 32 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Highs

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 49 32 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ323-170000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Not as cold. Highs 48 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Wind chill readings around 3 below

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the evening. Wind chill readings near zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 29 at 5000 feet...12 to

19 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 45 8 47 / 0 0 0

Wawona 56 29 59 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 60 36 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ324-170000-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 34 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ325-170000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

CAZ326-170000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. Northeast

winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 55 mph. Over

higher elevations, northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. Wind chill

readings around 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Wind chill readings around

3 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to

30. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows 12 to 22. Highs 20 to 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Highs

22 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 37 16 39 / 0 0 0

CAZ327-170000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

45 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to

37 at 5000 feet...16 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 32 at

5000 feet...11 to 17 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 23 46 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 43 23 51 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 47 25 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ328-170000-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs around 51 at

5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 29 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around

25 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 33 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

36 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs around 54 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows around 26 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 39 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20 at

5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet. Highs around 39 at 5000 feet...

26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 26 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ329-170000-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...38 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30 at

5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 46 32 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ330-170000-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the evening. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29 at

5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 45 17 48 / 0 0 0

CAZ331-170000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in

the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30 at

5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 52 18 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ332-170000-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 46 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 32 50 / 0 0 0

Kernville 59 32 64 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 58 33 64 / 0 0 0

Weldon 61 37 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ333-170000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

30 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

38 to 48.

CAZ334-170000-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

37 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

32 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 37 56 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 51 32 54 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 38 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ335-170000-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

39 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

35 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs 41 to 49. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 53 37 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ336-170000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

32 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 50 35 55 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 51 28 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ337-170000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 65. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 64 37 64 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 34 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ338-170000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

39 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

35 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 61 35 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ339-170000-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 64. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

33 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 59 43 59 / 0 0 0

California City 62 32 63 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 62 32 63 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 62 32 63 / 0 0 0

