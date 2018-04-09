CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

405 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

