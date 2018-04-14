CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:49 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
_____
182 FPUS51 KALY 140544
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
CTZ001-140815-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Freezing rain likely. Much
cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
CTZ013-140815-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in
the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
_____
