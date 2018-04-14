CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

182 FPUS51 KALY 140544

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

CTZ001-140815-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Freezing rain likely. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ013-140815-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

144 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

_____

