CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 4:13 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018
_____
835 FPUS51 KALY 162005
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
402 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
CTZ001-170800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
402 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ013-170800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
402 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
_____
Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast