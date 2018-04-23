CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

312 FPUS51 KALY 231654

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

CTZ001-232015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ013-232015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1254 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

