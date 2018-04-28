CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 3:42 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018
853 FPUS51 KALY 281939
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
CTZ001-290800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
CTZ013-290800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
337 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
