CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:33 am, Sunday, May 20, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018
538 FPUS51 KALY 200529
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
127 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018
CTZ001-200800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
127 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising to around
60 through sunrise. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
CTZ013-200800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
127 AM EDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Temperature rising to around 60 through sunrise.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 70s.
