CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:18 am, Tuesday, May 22, 2018
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018
_____
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
108 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
108 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
108 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
