CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

_____

478 FPUS51 KALY 271934

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

CTZ001-280800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Patchy

fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ013-280800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

332 PM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers, mainly

this evening. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

_____

