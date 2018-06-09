CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

_____

673 FPUS51 KALY 090752

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

352 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

CTZ001-092045-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

352 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ013-092045-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

352 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

_____

