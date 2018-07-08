CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

892 FPUS51 KALY 080416

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1213 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

CTZ001-080800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1213 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ013-080800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1213 AM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

