CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
555 FPUS51 KALY 090516
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
CTZ001-090800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ013-090800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
115 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather