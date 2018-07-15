CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

210 FPUS51 KALY 150412

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

CTZ001-150800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-150800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1207 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon and

evening. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

