CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

530 FPUS51 KALY 171431

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

CTZ001-172015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

CTZ013-172015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1031 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling

to around 80 this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

