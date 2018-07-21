CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

_____

294 FPUS51 KALY 210817

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

CTZ001-212000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ013-212000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

415 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising to around

70 after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather