CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

431 AM EDT Mon Jul 23 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

432 AM EDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

