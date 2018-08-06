CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018

_____

278 FPUS51 KALY 060726

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

CTZ001-062000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-062000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 6 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

