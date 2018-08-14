CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
475 FPUS51 KALY 141435
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1032 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
CTZ001-142000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1032 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ013-142000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1032 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
