CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
035 FPUS51 KALY 160438
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
CTZ001-160800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
CTZ013-160800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1236 AM EDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather