CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

_____

192 FPUS51 KALY 300503

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

CTZ001-300815-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ013-300815-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather