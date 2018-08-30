CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
_____
192 FPUS51 KALY 300503
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
CTZ001-300815-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ013-300815-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
103 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather