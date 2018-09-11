CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

389 FPUS51 KALY 110456

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1256 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

CTZ001-110815-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1256 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-110815-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1256 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs around 80.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

