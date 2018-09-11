CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
389 FPUS51 KALY 110456
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1256 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
CTZ001-110815-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1256 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool. Humid with lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Humid with lows in the
mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-110815-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1256 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Much warmer. Humid with highs around 80.
East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
