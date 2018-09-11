CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

762 FPUS51 KALY 110740

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

CTZ001-112015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-112015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

340 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

