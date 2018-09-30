CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

808 FPUS51 KALY 300539

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

CTZ001-300800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ013-300800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

138 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

