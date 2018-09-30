CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
189 FPUS51 KALY 300743
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
CTZ001-302000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ013-302000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
