CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

342 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

