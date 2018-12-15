CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

017 FPUS51 KALY 152338

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

637 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

CTZ001-160900-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

637 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight

chance of sleet after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Rain in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain or sleet. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-160900-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

637 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain or snow

after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet likely in the morning, then

rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet likely. Snow likely after midnight.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

