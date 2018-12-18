CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

_____

822 FPUS51 KALY 181306

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

803 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

CTZ001-182100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

803 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ013-182100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

803 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

