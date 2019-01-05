CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019
_____
564 FPUS51 KALY 050856
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
355 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
CTZ001-052100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
355 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling
into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising
into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
CTZ013-052100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
355 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 20.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather