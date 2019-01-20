CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
_____
164 FPUS51 KALY 201446
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 201443
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
943 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
CTZ001-202100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
943 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning, then rain likely, a chance of
freezing rain and snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice
accumulation around one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Much colder with lows
around 2 below. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature
around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the evening. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
$$
CTZ013-202100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
943 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Freezing rain and rain this morning, then a chance of rain,
freezing rain and snow this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this
afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Much colder with lows
around zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 12 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Colder with lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather