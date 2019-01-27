CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

336 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 1 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

336 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

