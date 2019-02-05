CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

_____

647 FPUS51 KALY 052050

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 052046

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

346 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

CTZ001-060900-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

346 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain. Ice accumulation around one

quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-060900-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

346 PM EST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

