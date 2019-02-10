CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

409 AM EST Sun Feb 10 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

409 AM EST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Snow after midnight. Additional

light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

409 AM EST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then sleet or snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain after midnight. Not as cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

