CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
400 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
400 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
400 AM EDT Sun Mar 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
