CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

419 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

CTZ001-232000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

419 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ013-232000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

419 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

