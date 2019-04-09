CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019
765 FPUS51 KALY 090821
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 090819
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
419 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019
CTZ001-092000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
419 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
CTZ013-092000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
419 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
