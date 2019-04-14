CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019

656 FPUS51 KALY 140847

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140846

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

CTZ001-142000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Occasional showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

CTZ013-142000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Occasional showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

