CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

_____

292 FPUS51 KALY 180815

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 180813

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

CTZ001-182000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ013-182000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather